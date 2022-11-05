Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRBZF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.67.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRBZF opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

