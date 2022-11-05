Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$117.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.27.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$78.80 on Friday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.72 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.58.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

