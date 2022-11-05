Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$117.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.27.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$78.80 on Friday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.72 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.58.
Premium Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.