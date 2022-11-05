Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Primo Water Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.
Primo Water Company Profile
