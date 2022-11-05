Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.00 million-$785.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.93 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.02 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 1,753,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.75.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.