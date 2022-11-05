PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

PGRU stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. PropertyGuru has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that PropertyGuru will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $299,978,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

