Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.63 million.

Proto Labs Stock Down 31.1 %

NYSE PRLB opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $677.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

