Proton Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.80 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Proton has a total market cap of $34.80 million and $1.97 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,902,544,661 coins and its circulating supply is 13,839,517,827 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

