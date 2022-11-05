Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Price Performance

PRVB traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $472.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.36. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.10.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 225,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.