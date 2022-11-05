Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $12.33. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 60,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $222.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 181,313 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 804,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 166,155 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

