Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $12.33. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 60,846 shares trading hands.
Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Provident Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $222.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.78.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
