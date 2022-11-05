PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
PWR Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PWRHF opened at 6.51 on Tuesday. PWR has a fifty-two week low of 4.22 and a fifty-two week high of 7.03.
About PWR
