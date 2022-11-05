PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PWR Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PWRHF opened at 6.51 on Tuesday. PWR has a fifty-two week low of 4.22 and a fifty-two week high of 7.03.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, additive manufacturing, liquid cold plates, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and radiators, oil coolers, intercoolers, supercharger heat exchangers, bare cores, fans, and cooling accessories.

