Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Regional Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.49 million.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:RM opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $591,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,985,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at $25,985,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $251,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,193.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Regional Management

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.