Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for onsemi Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of onsemi in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for onsemi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

onsemi Stock Up 6.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.02.

ON stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in onsemi by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

