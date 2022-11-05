QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.94 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00011178 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $3,338.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.29 or 0.31441464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012280 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.38805294 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,146.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

