Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Qualys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Qualys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

