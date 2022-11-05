Quantfury Token (QTF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $112,176.00

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $111.49 million and approximately $112,176.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.15 or 0.00052179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.15375202 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,883.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

