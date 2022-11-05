QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 4.2% This Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $4.51 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

