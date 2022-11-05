Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.04.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

