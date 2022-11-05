Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Quotient Stock Performance
Shares of QTNT opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Quotient has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $112.00.
Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($14.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($3.60). The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quotient will post -27.4 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Quotient
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
