Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $252.54 million and approximately $383,196.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,723,937,705 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

