Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Rambus Trading Up 3.8 %

Rambus stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

