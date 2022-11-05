Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,546.00

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,546 ($75.69) and traded as high as GBX 6,862 ($79.34). Randgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 6,546 ($75.69), with a volume of 51,000 shares traded.
Randgold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,546 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,546.
About Randgold Resources
Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
