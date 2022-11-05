Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Rapid7 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Down 4.9 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $142.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rapid7 by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

