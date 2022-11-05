Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Rapid7 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.17-0.20 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Down 4.9 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $142.43.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rapid7 by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rapid7

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.