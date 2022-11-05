Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $377.30 million and approximately $25.35 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003231 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.56 or 0.31185470 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012182 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,851,738,255 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
