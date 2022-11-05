ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 84.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $9,041.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00328632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00019184 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002533 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

