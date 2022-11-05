Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.73

Nov 5th, 2022

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 128173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. Societe Generale upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($187.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($304.00) to €310.00 ($310.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($325.00) to €257.00 ($257.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($190.00) to €155.00 ($155.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

