Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.52. Renalytix has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Renalytix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

