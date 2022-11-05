Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.22. 890,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

