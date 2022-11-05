Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Price Performance

REPL stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 282,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,645. The company has a current ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.