Request Trading Up 4.7% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $114.66 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,236.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022786 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11504984 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $4,092,867.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.