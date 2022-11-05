Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.736 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$81.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.67. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$82.61.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0189112 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
Analyst Ratings Changes
QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus Capital raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.44.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.