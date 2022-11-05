Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.736 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$81.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.67. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$82.61.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0189112 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,153,079.31.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus Capital raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.44.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.