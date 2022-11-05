Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 54,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,357,337 shares.The stock last traded at $59.23 and had previously closed at $58.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

