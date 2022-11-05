Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Barclays from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$52.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.44.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE QSR opened at C$81.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$60.37 and a 1-year high of C$82.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$76.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.67.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0189112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.736 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total transaction of C$1,141,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,153,079.31.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

