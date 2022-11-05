Revain (REV) Price Hits $0.0008

Revain (REV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $66.75 million and $353,277.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.10 or 0.31371127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012252 BTC.
About Revain
REV is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Revain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
