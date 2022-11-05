Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

