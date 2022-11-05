Richard W. Baker Purchases 1,897 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,446.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 578,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

GNTY opened at $35.67 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $431.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 30.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

