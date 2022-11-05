Robert W. Baird Cuts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $167.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.