Robert W. Baird Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $69.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

