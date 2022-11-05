Robert W. Baird Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $25.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

EDIT stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

