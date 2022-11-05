Robert W. Baird Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $122.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Generac Trading Down 0.1 %

GNRC stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $463.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average of $215.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

