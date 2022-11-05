Robert W. Baird Trims LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price to $130.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LCII has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.42.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 224.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 151.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

