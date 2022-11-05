Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $199,712.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 31,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194,507 shares in the company, valued at $32,829,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $6.31 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

