Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.97 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 9.12 ($0.11). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 9.73 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,580,229 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £58.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.98.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

