Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.82.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.43. 1,012,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,061. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.