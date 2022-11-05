Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Cut by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $396.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.77 and a 200-day moving average of $409.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

