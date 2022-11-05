Rosenblatt Securities Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $13.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barrington Research cut Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

