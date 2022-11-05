Rosenblatt Securities Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $13.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barrington Research cut Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.
Paramount Global Trading Down 3.9 %
Paramount Global stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
