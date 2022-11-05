Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $12.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NASDAQ MFIC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 413,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $753.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

