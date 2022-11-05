Royal Bank of Canada Raises CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $26.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CNO opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.