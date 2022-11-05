Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $58.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.45.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 5.0 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.