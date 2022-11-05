Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 200 shares.

Royale Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Featured Stories

