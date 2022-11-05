RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Royal Bank of Canada

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RS Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,300.00.

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. RS Group has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

